Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Blink Charging Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 32.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 16.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

