Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 507,616 shares.The stock last traded at $116.60 and had previously closed at $116.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $63,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.