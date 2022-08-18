Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 96,872 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 282,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.