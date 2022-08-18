Benchmark Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $37.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

