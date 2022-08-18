Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 119 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

JNJ opened at $167.58 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $440.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.