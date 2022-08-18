Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

