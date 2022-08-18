Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $120.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

