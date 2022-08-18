Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 696,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 424,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.