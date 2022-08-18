One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEPW opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.88.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

