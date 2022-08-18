200,000 Shares in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $23,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,830,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGR opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

