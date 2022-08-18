Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,375 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

