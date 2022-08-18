Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,790 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $363.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,746.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,178,258 shares of company stock worth $46,804,174. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.