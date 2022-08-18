Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,567.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $300.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

