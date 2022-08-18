Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,853,000 after acquiring an additional 157,980 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 822,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 211,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

