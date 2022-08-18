Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Senior Officer Sells C$645,898.00 in Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Martinez sold 266,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$645,898.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,707.38.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$9.85 and a 1 year high of C$30.70.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.