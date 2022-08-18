Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $910,908.75 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $910,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppFolio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $108.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.