Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 126,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $808,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.