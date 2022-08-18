Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 126,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $808,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
