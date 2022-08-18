Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Herman E. Bulls Sells 8,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $827,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,601.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

FIX stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

