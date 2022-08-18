Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 20,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 782,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,253,537.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $227,460.00.

Regional Management Price Performance

NYSE RM opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 42.38 and a quick ratio of 42.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.