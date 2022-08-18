Raymond James Boosts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 5.2 %

SAND opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 364,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.