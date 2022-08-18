MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $684,845.00 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,267,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

