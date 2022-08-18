Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Insider Sells $734,334.09 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

