Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 61,101 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.

Snap Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,846,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 159,981 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.