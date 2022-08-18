Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 61,101 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.
Snap Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of SNAP opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
