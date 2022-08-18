StockNews.com Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rogers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 0.1 %

Rogers stock opened at $269.50 on Monday. Rogers has a 52 week low of $178.43 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rogers

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rogers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 94,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,897,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rogers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rogers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 146.4% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 209,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 124,422 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.