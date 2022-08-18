Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) PT Lowered to $15.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.48.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.48 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

About Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.