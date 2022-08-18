StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Owens Corning by 90.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.