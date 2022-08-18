Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.10.

LYV opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

