Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRG. Compass Point decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

