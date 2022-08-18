Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $864,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04.
- On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.
- On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
