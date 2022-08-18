Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $864,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04.

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

