Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$840,729.47 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 319,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Christopher Mackay acquired 306,258 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).

On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).

On Friday, June 24th, Christopher Mackay purchased 338,415 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$744,513.00 ($520,638.46).

On Friday, June 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 272,373 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$612,839.25 ($428,558.92).

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Mackay purchased 352,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$869,440.00 ($608,000.00).

On Friday, June 3rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 195,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$485,550.00 ($339,545.45).

On Friday, May 20th, Christopher Mackay bought 184,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$457,014.40 ($319,590.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

