DA Davidson Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $81.79 on Monday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MasTec by 125.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

