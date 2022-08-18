Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Holley has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.54 million, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Holley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

