Citigroup Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $74.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

HAE stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

