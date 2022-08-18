Exchange Income Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Sunday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.20.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

