Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

