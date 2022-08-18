Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $836,326.46 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LITE stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

