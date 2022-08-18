Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.