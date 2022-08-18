MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $81.79 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

