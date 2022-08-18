Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $2.09 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

