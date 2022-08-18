Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,216,706 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.