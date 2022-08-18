Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

