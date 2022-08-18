Credit Suisse Group Trims Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price to $33.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $528.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.