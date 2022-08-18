1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 1.9 %
FLWS stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $636.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.
Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
