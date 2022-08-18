Citigroup Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.68.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of FWRG opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
