Allan Connolly Sells 5,259 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $221.19 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $222.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after acquiring an additional 77,761 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

