CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $999,215.88 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.45 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average is $218.32. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

