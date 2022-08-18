Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 329,406 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $935,513.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 791,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,752.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $884,913.05.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,173,906.45.

On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $602,889.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.

Heliogen Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLGN opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,250,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

