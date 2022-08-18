Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,062,381.00 in Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,062,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,328,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,917,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $561,082.91.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02.
Lightning eMotors Stock Performance
NYSE:ZEV opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 229.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 653,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 262,826 shares during the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
