Morgan Stanley Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $31.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $475.96.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.27 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $399,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

