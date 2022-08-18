Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $950,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 12th, Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in StoneX Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.